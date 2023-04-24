Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up to $173.75

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $173.75, but opened at $178.56. Albemarle shares last traded at $180.63, with a volume of 1,251,206 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day moving average is $249.78.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

