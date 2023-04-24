Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $20.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACI shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,083,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,453,000 after purchasing an additional 726,015 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,311,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

