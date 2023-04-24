Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Raised to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Allkem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Allkem alerts:

Allkem Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $7.78 on Friday. Allkem has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

About Allkem

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.