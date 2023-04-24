Alpine Income Property Trust’s (PINE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.25 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

PINE stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $226.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 12,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $206,142.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,212.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 84,522 shares of company stock worth $1,369,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 271,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

