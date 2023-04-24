AltaGas (ALA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion.
AltaGas Stock Performance
ALA stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,295. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.69. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
AltaGas Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.93.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Stories
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
- Here’s 2 Private Label Food Makers That Can Thrive in Any Market
- Intuitive Machines Keeps Space Exploration Ambitions Alive
- Fifth Third Bancorp Remains Buoyant Among Regional Banks
- Can Clorox Keep Its Momentum Going Into Next Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.