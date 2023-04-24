AltaGas (ALA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of C$3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Stock Performance

ALA stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,295. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.69. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$21.25 and a 52 week high of C$30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.93.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.