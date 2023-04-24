Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up to $52.13

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.13, but opened at $54.88. Alteryx shares last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 242,526 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Alteryx Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 119.37% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $301.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Alteryx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

