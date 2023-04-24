AM Investment Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 767.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.99. The stock had a trading volume of 673,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,050. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.