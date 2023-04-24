AM Investment Strategies LLC Invests $426,000 in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SG. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 430,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,615. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $816.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $50,231.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 562,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mcphail sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $69,468.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,064 shares of company stock worth $1,707,186 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Profile

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.