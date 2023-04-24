AM Investment Strategies LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 212,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,790,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.79. 234,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,075. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.