AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 177 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.80. The stock had a trading volume of 550,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

