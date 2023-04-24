AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 4,923 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AM Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 25.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

General Electric stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.33. 1,316,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Recommended Stories

