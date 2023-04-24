AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Head to Head Contrast

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TerrAscend has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMAYA Global has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and AMAYA Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.55 -$329.91 million ($1.34) -1.13 AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

AMAYA Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TerrAscend.

This table compares TerrAscend and AMAYA Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -132.22% -2.66% -1.28% AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TerrAscend and AMAYA Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 3 0 2.50 AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $3.19, suggesting a potential upside of 109.91%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TerrAscend beats AMAYA Global on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About AMAYA Global

(Get Rating)

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

