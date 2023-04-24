AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 5%

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 4,953,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 35,133,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,361,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,242.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,055,375 shares of company stock valued at $167,474,565. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 998.8% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 795,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 723,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 695,636 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,749,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

