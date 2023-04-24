Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Amerant Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Amerant Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of AMTB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.53. 78,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,920. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $626.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

