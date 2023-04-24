American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 23,628 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 5.6% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $27,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,101. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

