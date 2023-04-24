American Investment Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. American Investment Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 267,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 143,417 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,663,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

DFEV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.71. 10,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

