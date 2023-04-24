American Investment Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,573 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.62. 1,738,901 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

