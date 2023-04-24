American Investment Services Inc. Has $10.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.2% of American Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.51. 353,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

