American Investment Services Inc. Has $338,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.56. 941,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

