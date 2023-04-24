American Investment Services Inc. Has $8.22 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

American Investment Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.7% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,643. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

