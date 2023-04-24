American Investment Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

3M Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.