American Investment Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,497,000 after buying an additional 851,309 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,824 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 388,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

