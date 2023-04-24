American Investment Services Inc. Sells 14,078 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,078 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. 98,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,340. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

