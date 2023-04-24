American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,743,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,265,000 after buying an additional 1,633,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,030 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 756,451 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,532,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.10. 363,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

