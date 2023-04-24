American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 742,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95,416 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,208,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.46. The stock had a trading volume of 258,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

