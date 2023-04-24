Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,398,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

Amgen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.07. The stock had a trading volume of 387,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,141. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

