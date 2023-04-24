Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.15

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 286587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.