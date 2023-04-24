AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP
About AMREP
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
