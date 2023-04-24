AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

