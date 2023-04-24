Analysts Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Target Price at $102.50

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $92.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $88.03. Denbury has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). Denbury had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

