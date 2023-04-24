Analysts Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $15.25

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.42%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 14.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 278.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.