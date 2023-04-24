Analyzing Data Knights Acquisition (DKDCA) & Its Competitors

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) is one of 41 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Data Knights Acquisition to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A $340,000.00 358.33 Data Knights Acquisition Competitors $1.69 billion $80.31 million 0.96

Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Data Knights Acquisition. Data Knights Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% 0.35% Data Knights Acquisition Competitors -227.43% -12.62% -7.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Knights Acquisition and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Data Knights Acquisition Competitors 48 721 1296 27 2.62

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 32.99%. Given Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Data Knights Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 5.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 426% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Data Knights Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.