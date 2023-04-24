Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 715,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 814,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Angi Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Insider Activity

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $441.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.20 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Angi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 47.7% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Angi by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc engages in the provision of a digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the following segments: Ads and Leads, Services, Roofing, and International. The Ads and Leads segment provides service professionals the capability to engage with potential customers, including quote and invoicing services, and provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals nationwide for home repair, maintenance and improvement projects.

Further Reading

