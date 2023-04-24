Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Annovis Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Annovis Bio Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE ANVS opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.21. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 666.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annovis Bio by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Annovis Bio by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

