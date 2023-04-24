Anyswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,243.92 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $9.65 or 0.00035133 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $179.81 million and $8,243.92 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.7883073 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $11,494.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

