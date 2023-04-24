AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $334.76

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $334.76 and last traded at $333.34, with a volume of 45980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $333.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

AON Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.95.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

