Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.51

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.51 and last traded at $88.27, with a volume of 1040253 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,296,034.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,601 shares in the company, valued at $52,296,034.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $46,587.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,651.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,529 shares of company stock worth $7,732,591. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

