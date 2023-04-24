Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $552,082.65

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $552,082.65 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00060799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

