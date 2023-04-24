Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 1-Year High at $72.94

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.94 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 318491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

