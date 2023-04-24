Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ADM opened at $80.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,422,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 898,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

