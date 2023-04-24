Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading Up 4.1%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.17 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 235,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 764,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 56.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2,051.8% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,492,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,252 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Stories

