Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 149.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,915 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,034,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 400,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 456,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.