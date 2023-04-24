Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,474,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,323.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $156.00 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $171.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,912,592.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,045 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

