Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

