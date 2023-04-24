Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,335 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $38.84. 8,378,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,578,441. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

