Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 508,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,791. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.