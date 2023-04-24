Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 6,300 ($77.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($55.19) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.25) to GBX 7,000 ($86.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($64.35) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.06) to GBX 6,000 ($74.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($86.62) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,826.43 ($72.10).

Shares of LON:AHT traded up GBX 14.75 ($0.18) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,699.75 ($58.16). 469,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,269 ($40.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,012 ($74.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,972.31. The firm has a market cap of £20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,646.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

