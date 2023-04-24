Aspire Wealth Management Corp Has $801,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $640,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.52. 359,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,125. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.