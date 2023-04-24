Aspire Wealth Management Corp Invests $107,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC remained flat at $25.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 870,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

