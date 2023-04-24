Aspire Wealth Management Corp Purchases Shares of 6,282 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $37.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

