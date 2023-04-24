Aspire Wealth Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 10,658.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSMO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.78. 4,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,299. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $185.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

